Swiss National Bank Has $6.68 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,118. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 225.33 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

