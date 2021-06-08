Swiss National Bank Has $6.69 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 134,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

