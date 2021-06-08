Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,372 shares of company stock worth $9,909,112. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

