Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BIPC stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $77.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.