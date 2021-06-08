Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.