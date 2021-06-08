Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.