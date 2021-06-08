Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,267 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

