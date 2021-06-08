Synovus Financial Corp Buys 854 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 144,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 40,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,721 shares of company stock worth $89,247,372. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

