Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

