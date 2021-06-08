Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

