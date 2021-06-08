Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $331.61 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

