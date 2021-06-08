Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

