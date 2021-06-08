T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $144.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

