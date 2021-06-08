T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.