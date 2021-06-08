Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

