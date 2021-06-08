Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TNEYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

