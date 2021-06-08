Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Position Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 135.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

