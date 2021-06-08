Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $232.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

