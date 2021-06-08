Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $46,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 13,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,533,331 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.