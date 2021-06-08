Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,878,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $302.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,752 shares of company stock worth $22,564,417 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.