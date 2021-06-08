Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,721 shares of company stock valued at $89,247,372. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. 62,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,999. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

