Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

