Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director John W. Maluda Sells 20,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TLS stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

