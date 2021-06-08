Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

