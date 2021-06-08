TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.50.
Shares of TFII stock traded up C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.93. 164,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,717. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$43.03 and a 52-week high of C$116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.20.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
