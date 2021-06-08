The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.