The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE:TCS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $681.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.