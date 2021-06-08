The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE DSG opened at C$78.03 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$65.92 and a 52-week high of C$83.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.