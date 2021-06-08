The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NAPA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 30,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
