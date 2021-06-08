The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NAPA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 30,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

