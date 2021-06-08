The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $31.35

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $32.31. The Gap shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 27,169 shares traded.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,685 shares of company stock worth $18,134,242 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

