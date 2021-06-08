The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Head to Head Analysis

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get The Honest alerts:

42.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Honest and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Honest currently has a consensus price target of $18.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Honest is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Honest and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.83 -$14.47 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.48 $55.76 million $2.15 22.18

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

PC Connection beats The Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.