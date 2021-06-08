The J. M. Smucker Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

SJM opened at $138.13 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

