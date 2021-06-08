The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,635 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.