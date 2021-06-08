The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,155,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000.

OFIX opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

