The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $453,000 Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Argan were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Argan by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGX stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

