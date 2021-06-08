The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $483,000 Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chase were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $954.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.