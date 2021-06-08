The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $498,000 Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cowen were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

