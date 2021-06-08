The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,453 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Caleres worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

