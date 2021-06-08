The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,484 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Meridian Bancorp worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 311,721 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

