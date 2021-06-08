The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.