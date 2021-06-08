The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 752 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111,741 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

