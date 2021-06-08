The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

