The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 349 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $7,775,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89.

