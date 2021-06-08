The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

