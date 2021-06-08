The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IAA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.