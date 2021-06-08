The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 353,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

