The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 348.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

