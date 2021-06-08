The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

IMO opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

