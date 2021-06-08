The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 711 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.