The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $450,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.